Wyatt Earp

Mary Doria Russell’s latest historical fiction novel, Epitaph: A Novel of the O.K. Corral, gives Wyatt Earp’s side of the story. more

Mar 3, 2015

 Liberalismhas often floundered this century against the right. Maybe one reason is thatliberals stand on political platforms while rightists ride with thefoundational myth of America as a frontier land of rugged cowboys. .. more

Jan 2, 2014

Primarily as a result of the gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Wyatt Earp is rooted into the American dream of the Old West. Few know that his ashes were buried in a Jewish Cemetery in 1929. Ann Kirschner’s well-researched more

Jun 17, 2013

Though it would sound almost blasphemously arrogant if he were to say it himself, Jesus Christ is the role Ted Neeley was born to play. Neeley starred in the 1973 film adaptation of the Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera more

Feb 13, 2010

