Wyatt Earp
O.K. Corral Revisited
Mary Doria Russell’s latest historical fiction novel, Epitaph: A Novel of the O.K. Corral, gives Wyatt Earp’s side of the story. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:40 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Tea Party in the Old West?
Liberalismhas often floundered this century against the right. Maybe one reason is thatliberals stand on political platforms while rightists ride with thefoundational myth of America as a frontier land of rugged cowboys. .. more
Jan 2, 2014 6:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Woman Behind the Western Legend
Primarily as a result of the gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Wyatt Earp is rooted into the American dream of the Old West. Few know that his ashes were buried in a Jewish Cemetery in 1929. Ann Kirschner’s well-researched more
Jun 17, 2013 4:08 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Jesus Christ Superstar
Though it would sound almost blasphemously arrogant if he were to say it himself, Jesus Christ is the role Ted Neeley was born to play. Neeley starred in the 1973 film adaptation of the Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee