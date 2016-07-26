RSS

Wye Oak

German Fest, the Brady Street Festival, MishMash Fest and Louis C.K. top a wildly busy summer week in Milwaukee. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Jun 21, 2014 9:09 AM Theater

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Every album has a narrative, and the one for Wye Oak’s Shriek was set before critics even heard so much as a note of it. In the run up to the record, singer Jenn Wasner revealed she’d recorded,Concert Reviews more

May 15, 2014 11:29 AM Concert Reviews

This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more

Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

,Concert Reviews more

Sep 22, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Sounding more than ever like the tougher, world-hardened shadow of that other Baltimore girl-guy duo with a knack for the gorgeous, Beach House, Wye Oak follow their 2009 study of relationship disquietude, The Knot, with Civilian, an album even m.. more

Mar 9, 2011 5:05 PM On Music

Wye Oak’s 2009 album The Knot is caked with textural detail, a homespun tapestry pat The Knot ,Concert Reviews more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

The Knot, the second album from the Baltimore indie-rock duo Wye Oak, bowled me over on first listen last month, and subsequent weeks have only affirmed my initial impression. I still think it could be the group's breakthrough record, but it now s.. more

Jul 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Wye Oak introduced themselves promisingly with their 2008 debut If Children, a charming if occasionally overly timid disc plucked from the quaint apple orchard as another co-ed hush-pop duo from Baltimore, Beach House, but Wye Oak's upcoming album.. more

Jun 11, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

With music blogs thriving, there were more outlets covering music than ever before in 2009, but you wouldn't know it to look at this year's best albums of the year lists, which were as homogenized as I've ever seen. Critics united near unanimously.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

