Wynton Marsalis
Wynton Marsalis on Preserving the Sanctity of Jazz
The 10-time Grammy winning trumpeter will perform at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. more
Oct 3, 2017 3:38 PM Michael Muckian Music Feature
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and Cécile McLorin Salvant @ Marcus Center
Jazz master Wynton Marsalis let his entire big band shine during Monday’s holiday bill. more
Dec 2, 2014 10:43 AM Kevin Lynch Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Premiere of The Damned
It's always interesting when shows get announced only weeks before their openings. So many shows appear months after they were first mentioned. Months of advance notice is nice, but the last-minute ones keep a theatre season interesting. Not too.. more
Aug 27, 2010 3:07 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jazz Today and Tomorrow
Icons Among Us: Jazz in the Present Tense (out on DVD) is an argument over the meaning and future of jazz. According to some of the musicians interviewed for this fascinating documentary, the word jazz is a limitation, a narrow categorization bloc.. more
May 4, 2010 1:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Wynton Marsalis
The Alec Baldwin to his brothers’ Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwins, trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is one of the most talented jazz musicians not only in his family but also in all of jazz, period, though he’s irked plenty in the scene with ... more
Mar 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apart From That
This weekend sees the introduction of Transmutative Cinema, a free film series with a fond Apart From That ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments