Photo credit: Clay McBride

The 10-time Grammy winning trumpeter will perform at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. more

Oct 3, 2017 3:38 PM Music Feature

Jazz master Wynton Marsalis let his entire big band shine during Monday’s holiday bill. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:43 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

It's always interesting when shows get announced only weeks before their openings. So many shows appear months after they were first mentioned. Months of advance notice is nice, but the last-minute ones keep a theatre season interesting. Not too.. more

Aug 27, 2010 3:07 AM Theater

Icons Among Us: Jazz in the Present Tense (out on DVD) is an argument over the meaning and future of jazz. According to some of the musicians interviewed for this fascinating documentary, the word jazz is a limitation, a narrow categorization bloc.. more

May 4, 2010 1:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Alec Baldwin to his brothers’ Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwins, trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is one of the most talented jazz musicians not only in his family but also in all of jazz, period, though he’s irked plenty in the scene with ... more

Mar 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

