On the docket this week: A couple of big comedians, a ton of indie-rock, a tattoo convention and one enormous Bay View street party. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_drivewaythriftdwellers_byhollywhittlef.jpg.jpe

Irish Fest keeps the music flowing, while Kesha returns with a new look and Lil Uzi Vert makes his Milwaukee debut. more

Aug 16, 2016 4:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

thewesterner.jpg.jpe

John Doe stepped away from his band, X, to create The Westerner, a blending of psychedelic soul with the hot intensity of the Arizona desert. more

Apr 12, 2016 2:16 PM Album Reviews

code46.jpg.jpe

In Code 46 Director Michael Winterbottom makes the most of his visually interesting settings below the fanciful Shanghai skyline in this near-future science-fiction drama. Tim Robbins stars as an insurance investigator lost in the corporate... more

Mar 15, 2016 2:56 PM Home Movies

musicgateway_x_(bygaryleonard).jpg.jpe

Photo by Gary Leonard

X will be down a member when they return to Milwaukee, but Exene Cervenka says they’re making the best of the situation. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:33 PM Music Feature

x_the_band.jpg.jpe

xtheband.com

Oneof Milwaukee’s oldest craft breweries, Sprecher Brewery will celebrate its 30thanniversary with a free party at Juneau Park on Aug. 28 and 29 with live musicand, of course, beer, served from Milwaukee County's Traveling Beer Garden and a pai.. more

Jul 14, 2015 4:55 PM On Music

decline.jpg.jpe

Shout! Factory

Jun 26, 2015 2:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

The UWM Symphony Orchestra is performing three classical pieces under the baton of Margery Deutsh. Leading off is Sergei Prokofiev's 'Classical' Symphony No. 1. Born in Sontsouka, Ukraine in 1891, Prokofiev was, like Mozart, a child prodi... more

Mar 25, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

