Xav Leplae
Haitian Art Benefit for Riverwest Radio
By launching Riverwest Radio, Xav Leplae has given a voice to a particular Milwaukee neighborhood and to a cast of interesting people from across the metro area who serve as volunteer hosts on the station’s half-hour programs. The station began .. more
Apr 7, 2017 4:03 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Riverwest Radio on the FM Dial
Riverwest Radio gets FCC license as a low frequency FM station. more
Mar 2, 2015 10:55 AM Willy Thorn A&E Feature 1 Comments
NoNames
In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NoNAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man who reconsiders whether he should stay in his hometow more
Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
APT's 2011 Season
As the weather begins to get colder, gradually descending into another winter, there are people West of here already planning for an outdoor theatre season that won’t start for another 7 months. The American Players Theatre recently announced i.. more
Nov 9, 2010 11:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Art of Film
Films can touch an audience's deepest emotions and memories. They create a shared experien Waltz with Bashir. ,A&E Feature more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan A&E Feature