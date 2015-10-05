RSS

Xbox One

vgad_pressurecast98.jpg.jpe

How Bad is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We’ll Tell You.AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more

Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press97.jpg.jpe

VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16’s story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don’t! Whatever man!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct.. more

Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast95.jpg.jpe

Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video more

Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast94.jpg.jpe

The FTC Declares Machinima’s Promotions “Deceptive,” PlayStation Turns 20, And We Dive Deep Into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think.. more

Sep 8, 2015 6:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_untildawn.jpg.jpe

“Don’t go in there” These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre’s protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un.. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast92.jpg.jpe

Black Ops 3, Shady Microsoft Tactics, and Rainbow Six Gets Delayed!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at Pres.. more

Aug 24, 2015 2:18 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_rarereplay.jpg.jpe

There’s a good chance you’re familiar with the works of Rare Ltd. Over the past 30 years, this world renown British developer has produced some of the most beloved and influential titles in video game history. To celebrate their temporal milestone.. more

Aug 11, 2015 1:54 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_e302015.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Jun 17, 2015 4:09 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_preshep.jpg.jpe

Iga whips Kickstarter with a Castlevania spiritual successor, the Nintendo World Championship returns and the Xbox One rules the April NPD charts!AudioVideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or e.. more

May 18, 2015 3:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage12109.jpe

A Labor Day treat for local sports fans: The Milwaukee Brewers play a rare Monday afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals. more

Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Vincent High School graduate Capt. Calvin Fisher is a distinguished U.S. officer participating in an environmentally friendly project with Qahtan Kareem, CEO of the Alshefar Group. As the individual in charge of the Iraqi-Based Industrial Z... more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage12027.jpe

The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 5 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more

Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12010.jpe

The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 7 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11985.jpe

Steampunk is a thriving subculture that embraces something old and something new, combining Victorian-era fashion with science-fiction elements—it’s a response to “cyberpunk,” a parallel but opposite cousin that celebrates futurist more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage11949.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the formidable San Diego Padres this evening with a 6:10 p.m. game. more

Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11734.jpe

Off The Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman isn’t shy about his love for playwright Stephen Sondheim, and typically produces at least one Sondheim production a year. This year the honors go to Into the Woods more

Aug 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11627.jpe

The British new wave band Squeeze, which has been off and on since the ’80s, this year reunited with a lineup led by singers Chris Difford and Gleen Tilbrook, with an ambitious touring schedule and a new album, Spot the Difference more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

