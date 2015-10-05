Xbox One
PressureCast Ninety-Eight: Tony Hawk Pro Hater
How Bad is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We’ll Tell You.AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more
Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Seven: VR Is Ready To Strike
VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16’s story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don’t! Whatever man!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct.. more
Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Five: Pokémon Go Invades The Real World
Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video more
Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Four: Can YouTubers Be Trusted?
The FTC Declares Machinima’s Promotions “Deceptive,” PlayStation Turns 20, And We Dive Deep Into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think.. more
Sep 8, 2015 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Until Dawn
“Don’t go in there” These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre’s protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un.. more
Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Ninety-Two: Black Ops 3 Is Pretty Good!
Black Ops 3, Shady Microsoft Tactics, and Rainbow Six Gets Delayed!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at Pres.. more
Aug 24, 2015 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Rare Replay (Xbox One)
There’s a good chance you’re familiar with the works of Rare Ltd. Over the past 30 years, this world renown British developer has produced some of the most beloved and influential titles in video game history. To celebrate their temporal milestone.. more
Aug 11, 2015 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Two: E3 2015 Pre-Show
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jun 17, 2015 4:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Seventy-Eight: 'Castlevania' Kickstarted
Iga whips Kickstarter with a Castlevania spiritual successor, the Nintendo World Championship returns and the Xbox One rules the April NPD charts!AudioVideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or e.. more
May 18, 2015 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Brewers vs. Cardinals
A Labor Day treat for local sports fans: The Milwaukee Brewers play a rare Monday afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals. more
Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Soldier Turning the Desert Green in Iraq
Vincent High School graduate Capt. Calvin Fisher is a distinguished U.S. officer participating in an environmentally friendly project with Qahtan Kareem, CEO of the Alshefar Group. As the individual in charge of the Iraqi-Based Industrial Z... more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff
Where the Wild Things Are
The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 5 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more
Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Where the Wild Things Are
The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 7 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steampunks Gear Up for Milwaukee Ball
Steampunk is a thriving subculture that embraces something old and something new, combining Victorian-era fashion with science-fiction elements—it’s a response to “cyberpunk,” a parallel but opposite cousin that celebrates futurist more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the formidable San Diego Padres this evening with a 6:10 p.m. game. more
Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Into the Woods
Off The Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman isn’t shy about his love for playwright Stephen Sondheim, and typically produces at least one Sondheim production a year. This year the honors go to Into the Woods more
Aug 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Squeeze w/ The English Beat
The British new wave band Squeeze, which has been off and on since the ’80s, this year reunited with a lineup led by singers Chris Difford and Gleen Tilbrook, with an ambitious touring schedule and a new album, Spot the Difference more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee