The Xx

Photo credit: Allison Hade

Supporting their boldest, flashiest album yet, the once-shy indie trio The xx carried themselves like confident stars for a sold-out Eagles Ballroom. more

Apr 30, 2017 12:58 AM Concert Reviews

Arte Para Todos brings an incredible four-night lineup of local music to five neighborhoods, while Marc Maron and The xx prepare to return to Milwaukee. more

Apr 25, 2017 1:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

It's been nearly five years since the last one, but the dreamy British indie-rock trio The xx will release a new album this month, I See You , and with it they've announced a huge run of tour dates. As part of the North American stretch of that to.. more

Jan 5, 2017 3:20 PM On Music

It’s hard to listen to the hushed, minimal pop of The xx’s debut album without feeling like you’re eavesdropping. When guitarist Romy Madley Croft and bassist Oliver Sim trade verses with each other, they sound like two prospective lovers i... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Music Feature

In the three years since the British band The xx released their self-titled 2009 debut, a sensual fusion of indie-rock, electronic pop and soft R&amp;B, their stature has grown, as producer Jamie Smith became a sought-after remixer and collaborato.. more

Jul 16, 2012 2:10 PM On Music

