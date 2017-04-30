The Xx
The xx w/ Sampha @ The Eagles Ballroom
Supporting their boldest, flashiest album yet, the once-shy indie trio The xx carried themselves like confident stars for a sold-out Eagles Ballroom. more
This Week in Milwaukee: April 27-May 3, 2017
Arte Para Todos brings an incredible four-night lineup of local music to five neighborhoods, while Marc Maron and The xx prepare to return to Milwaukee. more
The xx Will Play The Eagles Ballroom in April
It's been nearly five years since the last one, but the dreamy British indie-rock trio The xx will release a new album this month, I See You , and with it they've announced a huge run of tour dates. As part of the North American stretch of that to.. more
The xx Go Small
It’s hard to listen to the hushed, minimal pop of The xx’s debut album without feeling like you’re eavesdropping. When guitarist Romy Madley Croft and bassist Oliver Sim trade verses with each other, they sound like two prospective lovers i... more
The xx Will Play the Pabst Theater on Oct. 21
In the three years since the British band The xx released their self-titled 2009 debut, a sensual fusion of indie-rock, electronic pop and soft R&B, their stature has grown, as producer Jamie Smith became a sought-after remixer and collaborato.. more
