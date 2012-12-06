Yardarm
Summerfest Raises Ticket Prices a Buck
The extremely frugal may end up spending a little bit of extra time calling into radio stations trying to win Summerfest tickets this year. Yesterday the festival's board passed a budget that calls for a $1 increase in ticket prices, the Journal S.. more
Dec 6, 2012 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jack Grassel & Jill Jensen
Guitarist Jack Grassel has long been one of Milwaukee's most proficient (and prolific) jazz musicians, and singer Jill Jensen has been his partner in marriage and music since before the present century began. On Jack and Jill Jazz, Grassel'... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bruce Honsby and the Noisemakers
A man with ties to both the classic-rock elite and the modern jam scene, Bruce Hornsby headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight. Hornsby spent the early ’90s as the pianist and accordionist for the Grateful Dead, ceme... more
Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee