No No Yeah Okay
Bright Black Reluctantly Embrace the ‘E’ Word
It’s a lonely existence being an emo band in Milwaukee. Although the city was one of the creative hubs for the genre during its ’90s incarnations, emo hasn’t had much of a presence here since,Local Music more
Sep 6, 2016 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
WebsterX Wins Big at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Dec 4, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hear Two Tracks from Milwaukee's New Electro-Soul Fusion Project NONOYEAHOKAY
The new Milwaukee band NONOYEAHOKAY is co-fronted by singers Colin Plant (of the rap groups The Hollowz and L&R) and Amber Ruthe (of the fierce post-punk act The Revenge Society), and as you might expect from a group that pairs that odd couple wit.. more
Oct 23, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 2 Comments
SoLo: Oakland Trattoria Gets a Makeover
The Oakland Trattoria received a dramatic makeover last year, when owner R.C. Schmidt converted the southern half of the restaurant into an Irish pub named the Black Rose. With its three bars, the pub quickly became a hit. Recently, Schmidt... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
International Pop Overthrow Festival
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee