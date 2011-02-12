Year Of The Scavenger
The Fugitive’s Finale
“The Fugitive” was reaching the end of the line by 1967 as Dr. Richard Kimble (David Janssen) hopped one Greyhound after another, more to slip the tightening dragnet around him than to find the one-armed man who murdered his wife. Volume 2 of .. more
Feb 12, 2011 6:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The World In A Matchbox: Around The World With Off The Wall Theatre
It was an intimate crowd last night for a performance of Dale Gutzman’s second part of Around the World in 80 Days: The Musical. Evidently selling far better on the weekends, the weeknight shows have been sparsely attended. Gutzman’s ambitious 4.. more
Oct 29, 2010 4:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
May 7 - May 13
Saturday, May 9 Salt Creek @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 9:30 p,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Year of the Scavenger
Instead of charging from their debut album,Year of the Scavenger decided to give it away for free through their Web site, www.yearofthescavenger.com, then promised to continue recording and releasing as fast as they can. If the band's fast-... more
Mar 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee