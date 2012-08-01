RSS
Yellow Ostrich
Sharon Van Etten's Songs of Heartbreak and Transience
“The thing about revisiting cities: People ask what your favorite city is and what you're looking forward... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature
Yellow Ostrich
Yellow Ostrich singer-guitarist Alex Schaaf, who recorded 2011's The Mistress alone in his Appleton bedroom, is the kind of guy who once relied only on his boyish voice and a drum machine to make one EP (Fade Cave) and drew lyrics exclusive... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Yellow Ostrich: Reinventing the Basics
Alex Schaaf has a knack for vocal harmonies—which seems like an odd thing to say since... more
Nov 16, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
