Widening the path broken by Uprooted Theatre, which produced Dael Orlandersmith's 1995 work Beauty's Daughter , Milwaukee's flagship theater enriches the city with this Romeo and Juliet story of a light-skinned African-American man and... more
Yellowman: Two Paths Converge
Mimi Lien’s set is simple, abstract and strikingly beautiful. Two hardwood paths converge. A few planks stick outrising from those paths. The two paths’ vertex is covered in a black, hardened tar-like substance. I don’t recall ever seeing a set .. more
Oct 4, 2011 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Drama of Family and Skin Tone
The Milwaukee Rep opens its latest this week. There isn't a whole lot to give it that specific Rep feel . . . two actors make their Rep debuts with the show, which is directed by accomplished regional director May Adrales. It looks like a remark.. more
Sep 27, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
