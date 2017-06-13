Yetta Young
Why I Oughta!
Dear Ruthie offers advice to a reader and details events of interest to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community from June 14-21. more
Jun 13, 2017 2:00 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Yetta Young’s Butterfly Confessions
Butterfly Confessions is as very ambitious project. The product of over a dozen writers, the show is an exhaustive exploration of the lives, loves and struggles of modern African-American women. The show has been described as a cross between.. more
Oct 8, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tommy
It was 35 years ago that Ken Russell adapted The Who’s rock opera Tommy into one of the weirdest, trippiest musical films ever made. Roger Daltrey stars as the title character, a shell-shocked pinball wizard who is greeted as a more
Sep 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee