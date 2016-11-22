RSS

Ylla

musicgateway_gauss_byericrisser.jpg.jpe

The latest LP from the Milwaukee septet Gauss is an exhilarating blur of punk, math-rock and indie-pop. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:27 PM Music Feature

localmusic_ylla_photobyvictorbuell.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s YLLA strike a middle ground between the jazz-drenched slash and burn of June of 44 and the heavy fusion of The Mars Volta. more

May 12, 2015 8:41 PM Local Music

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

This article is about a band that does not exist. Last month Loup released their posthumous, self-titled debut album on Bandcamp through Milwaukee’s Breadking Collective. According to frontman Brandon Miller, the functionally disbanded grou... more

Dec 30, 2013 12:24 AM Music Feature

