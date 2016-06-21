RSS

Yo-Dot

Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Local Music

Photo credit: Rhianna O'Shea

Lupe Fiasco peppered his concert Friday night with a string of odd, between-song digressions. more

Nov 30, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more

Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

The Seattle-born, Milwaukee-raised rapper K. Diver (short for Knowledge Diver) raps unmistakably like one of my favorite rappers of the moment, Pee-Wee Longway, with the same fast, fired-up flow and wise-ass sense of humor. The music he raps over,.. more

Sep 1, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more

May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Music Feature 19 Comments

There’s a surplus of talent bubbling in the Milwaukeerap scene right now, including probably about a dozen or so truly deserving rappersall trying to position themselves for a big break. Wave Chapelle has a leg upover all of them. After movin.. more

Sep 22, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Jeff Tweedy, Waka Flocka Flame, Polish Fest and more! more

Jun 10, 2014 10:48 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Young Milwaukee rappers are coming up all the time,so it shouldn’t be news that there’s a fresh crop of up and comers looking tomake a name for themselves. That’s always the case. Still it’s hard not to lookat the burgeoning talent in the scene.. more

May 30, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Big Sean, Leon Russell, French Horn Rebellion and more! more

Apr 30, 2014 5:59 PM This Week in Milwaukee

At least somebody found a use for the Milwaukee winter. The city's snow-packed streets provide a fittingly cold backdrop for Milwaukee rapper Yo-Dot's new video for "I'm On It," a chilly standout from this January's A Winter's Ration EP featuring .. more

Mar 28, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Blessed Feathers, Cloud Cult, Gerald Walker and more! more

Feb 26, 2014 5:59 PM This Week in Milwaukee

For a rapper who introduced himself as an easy-to-pigeonhole hard-head with a clear reverence for tough, '90s, New York-style rap, Milwaukee's Yo-Dot has spent the last few years doling out surprises. His last couple of albums, 2012's Red Mist and.. more

Jan 23, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Like clockwork, the University of Wisconsin is ranked one of the country’s top party schools year after year, much to the chagrin of administrators and to the pride of students. Party culture is so deeply embedded into more

Sep 18, 2013 1:25 AM Local Music

To the consternation of recognition-starved rappers all over the city, Milwaukee has historically only been able to support a small handful of locally popular hip-hop acts more

Jul 17, 2013 12:22 AM Local Music

Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more

Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Music Feature

The clock works against players in most classic video games. Any moment they’re not collecting coins, completing... more

Sep 12, 2012 12:36 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more

Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM On Music

"Umbrella Music Group Releases a New Mixtape" isn't exactly a novel headline at this point. UMG has been one of city's most prolific rap collectives for years now, and certainly one of the most consistent. The group's latest free mixtape, though, .. more

Jan 6, 2011 5:18 PM On Music

Dec 3, 2010 5:11 PM On Music

Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. This month’s featured collab more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

