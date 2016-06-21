Yo-Dot
Vincent VanGREAT Taps His Joyful Side on “UnGREATful
Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Lupe Fiasco w/ Yo-Dot and Pharaoh Mac & DMT @ The Rave
Lupe Fiasco peppered his concert Friday night with a string of odd, between-song digressions. more
Nov 30, 2015 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Mike Regal Keeps the Beats Flowing
Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more
Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: K. Diver, Rah, Emmitt James, Sean Smart, Vonny Del Fresco
The Seattle-born, Milwaukee-raised rapper K. Diver (short for Knowledge Diver) raps unmistakably like one of my favorite rappers of the moment, Pee-Wee Longway, with the same fast, fired-up flow and wise-ass sense of humor. The music he raps over,.. more
Sep 1, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The New Face of Milwaukee Rap
Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more
May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 19 Comments
Wave Chapelle and the Benefits of a Strong Co-Sign
There’s a surplus of talent bubbling in the Milwaukeerap scene right now, including probably about a dozen or so truly deserving rappersall trying to position themselves for a big break. Wave Chapelle has a leg upover all of them. After movin.. more
Sep 22, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: June 12-18
Jeff Tweedy, Waka Flocka Flame, Polish Fest and more! more
Jun 10, 2014 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Rapper E.L Offers an Immersive Vision on his 'Retrospective 2' Mixtape
Young Milwaukee rappers are coming up all the time,so it shouldn’t be news that there’s a fresh crop of up and comers looking tomake a name for themselves. That’s always the case. Still it’s hard not to lookat the burgeoning talent in the scene.. more
May 30, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: May 1-7
Big Sean, Leon Russell, French Horn Rebellion and more! more
Apr 30, 2014 5:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Watch Yo-Dot's Cold (Literally and Figuratively) "I'm On It" Video
At least somebody found a use for the Milwaukee winter. The city's snow-packed streets provide a fittingly cold backdrop for Milwaukee rapper Yo-Dot's new video for "I'm On It," a chilly standout from this January's A Winter's Ration EP featuring .. more
Mar 28, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 27-Mar. 6
Blessed Feathers, Cloud Cult, Gerald Walker and more! more
Feb 26, 2014 5:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream Yo-Dot's Surprise-Laden EP, "A Winter's Ration"
For a rapper who introduced himself as an easy-to-pigeonhole hard-head with a clear reverence for tough, '90s, New York-style rap, Milwaukee's Yo-Dot has spent the last few years doling out surprises. His last couple of albums, 2012's Red Mist and.. more
Jan 23, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ragelife Spin Conscious Hip-Hop from the Party Lifestyle
Like clockwork, the University of Wisconsin is ranked one of the country’s top party schools year after year, much to the chagrin of administrators and to the pride of students. Party culture is so deeply embedded into more
Sep 18, 2013 1:25 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Yo-Dot Carries the Torch
To the consternation of recognition-starved rappers all over the city, Milwaukee has historically only been able to support a small handful of locally popular hip-hop acts more
Jul 17, 2013 12:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2012
Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more
Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Yo-Dot: Hard-Edged Rap With a Calm State of Mind
The clock works against players in most classic video games. Any moment they’re not collecting coins, completing... more
Sep 12, 2012 12:36 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Local Hip-Hop Round-Up: AUTOMatic, Yo-Dot, SPEAK Easy, Klassik
Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more
Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
UMG Outdo Themselves on "Coffee is For Closers" Mixtape
"Umbrella Music Group Releases a New Mixtape" isn't exactly a novel headline at this point. UMG has been one of city's most prolific rap collectives for years now, and certainly one of the most consistent. The group's latest free mixtape, though, .. more
Jan 6, 2011 5:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Yo-Dot Lives It Up On His Free Shorecrest Memoirs EP
Dec 3, 2010 5:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Unlooped
Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. This month’s featured collab more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee