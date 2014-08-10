RSS

TheZulu Birth Project is a multinationalinitiative to reach across time and borders to share ancient birthing practicesin support of mothers-to-be. Through a series of workshops andconsciousness-raising events, they are looking to share the an.. more

Aug 10, 2014 4:28 AM Theater

Saturday mornings in Milwaukee offer a bounty of options forentertainment and events. This year, you’ll be able to combine your shoppingtrip, workout and meal with some free music thrown in. The East Town Market inCathedral Square Park is exp.. more

Jun 4, 2014 6:50 PM Around MKE

WithMilwaukee being filled with traditional yoga studios and gyms, yoga practitionerTherese Bailey wanted to offer this city a new, fun way to exercise. Her desireto give people a space to express themselves and love for yoga led her toopening.. more

Jan 23, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

Overlooking a breathtaking section of the Milwaukee River at 2060 N. Humboldt Ave., INVIVO offers an array of health and fitness resources. Founder, owner and Physical Therapist Maurice Dumit discusses the creative nature more

Jul 24, 2013 1:24 AM Off the Cuff

When Tracy Grundy came to Milwaukee’s Third Ward as a hair stylist, the area’s warehouses had only recently begun to buzz with renewed urban energy. In 2007, she opened her own studio, Yan. Despite more

Mar 14, 2013 2:14 AM Off the Cuff

Madeline Gianforte is a co-founder of CORE/El Centro, a nonprofit, bilingual healing center in Walker’s Point offering affordable wellness therapies to the community. A massage and Reiki practitioner, Gianforte is also more

Nov 20, 2012 12:37 PM Off the Cuff

Ambassador Hotel 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave. Photo: The Iron Horse Hotel ,City Guide 2010 more

Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM City Guide

Among the more traditional of the modern garage-rock revivalists, leaning less on psychedelic touches than cohorts like the Black Lips, instead preferring to draw from the same classic R&B tempos that inspired the British Invasion bands more

Apr 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When people talk about "actual sex," they are usually referring to penis-in-vagina intercourse. As countless sex educators have written, the majority of women don't get enough clitoral stimulation from this type of sex alone to have an orga... more

Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

This year was a crucial test for RiverSplash!, Milwaukee's inaugural summer music festival. After an inordinate number of altercations at last year's festival—most damning among them a non-fatal shooting—city officials threatened to pull the plug .. more

Jun 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

It's June 7 and were in Appleton for a TRats game and I have on a winter coat, gloves and a blanket! Awesome! TRats in odd turqoise Star Wars themed jerseys today. Surprise! Today's game is actually a double-header! TRats win first game 2-1... more

Jun 7, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

The Brewers, in a must-win situation every d The Brewers, in a must-win sit ,Sports more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

John Schneider hasseldom chosen the easy path. If he had, the playwright and actor mig How did Project Non-Violence begin? ,Off the Cuff more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, unique entertainment and expertly mixed cocktails crafted with the signature DRAMBUIE Elixir, originally inspired by Scottish rebel Bonnie Prince Charlie more than 260 years ago. Discover your spirit of ... more

