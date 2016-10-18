Yonder Mountain String Band
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 5-11
Wilco’s Nels Cline brings his latest project to town, while the Miltown Beat Down goes out with one last battle royale. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Yonder Mountain String Band w/ The Larry Keel Experience
Turner Hall Ballroom numbers among Milwaukee’s better venues for supporting Americana, alt country and other rootsy, string-based musics. But the city still doesn’t seem to be quite the hub for bluegrass that Madison is. So, for Colorado’s ... more
Nov 7, 2014 2:41 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The Yonder Mountain String Band
The Yonder Mountain String Band was born when banjoist Dave Johnston told college buddy Jeff Austin to bring his mandolin to his band's performance and “play anything fast and loud.” That band, The Bluegrassholes, soon collapsed, but... more
Nov 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yonder Mountain String Band
Colorado’s Yonder Mountain String Band has a lot more company these days. Since their rise at the turn of the century, the group has been at the forefront of a movement of bands schooled on the modern jam scene but in love with the sounds o... more
Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee