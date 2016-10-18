RSS

Yonder Mountain String Band

twim_teaganandsarabypamelalittky.jpg.jpe

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

13239165_10154214121872803_8689596883912122084_n.jpg.jpe

Famed escape artist Harry Houdini got his start as a young kid in a children’s circus right here in Wisconsin. Little Houdini was Eric of the Air--a trapeze artist. His big show-stopper had him hanging by his knees from the trapeze and picki.. more

Jun 21, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

twim_thecharlatans.jpg.jpe

Wilco’s Nels Cline brings his latest project to town, while the Miltown Beat Down goes out with one last battle royale. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

63733_10152348683015426_1577237759115046961_n.jpg.jpe

Turner Hall Ballroom numbers among Milwaukee’s better venues for supporting Americana, alt country and other rootsy, string-based musics. But the city still doesn’t seem to be quite the hub for bluegrass that Madison is. So, for Colorado’s ... more

Nov 7, 2014 2:41 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage16760.jpe

The Yonder Mountain String Band was born when banjoist Dave Johnston told college buddy Jeff Austin to bring his mandolin to his band's performance and “play anything fast and loud.” That band, The Bluegrassholes, soon collapsed, but... more

Nov 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage15383.jpe

The Yonder Mountain String Band was born when banjoist Dave Johnston told college buddy Jeff Austin to bring his mandolin to his band's performance and “play anything fast and loud.” That band, The Bluegrassholes, soon collapsed, but... more

Jul 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12879.jpe

Colorado’s Yonder Mountain String Band has a lot more company these days. Since their rise at the turn of the century, the group has been at the forefront of a movement of bands schooled on the modern jam scene but in love with the sounds o... more

Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES