RSS

Yong-Ran Zhu

A crowd gathered at the Marshall Building’s Elaine EricksonGallery on one Saturday afternoon in January. They waited to listen to GeorgeSanquist and Yong-ran Zhu discuss their silver gelatin prints in the exhibition“Eye of the Beholder.”Ow.. more

Jan 30, 2013 12:58 AM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Photography was traditionally defined by an artist cloistered in a dark room filled with tins of chemicals used to develop a picture on pure white paper. Twenty-first century technology moved the medium into the digital age more

Dec 19, 2012 3:52 PM Visual Arts

blogimage8995.jpe

Rumors of secret psychic warfare projects are the basis for The Men Who Stare at Goats. An often-broad comedy spoofing everything from men’s movement nostrums to ecological good sense, and anything with a whiff of hippie idealism or New Age... more

Nov 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES