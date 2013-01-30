Yong-Ran Zhu
Inspiration on Display: Elaine Erickson Gallery's "Eye of the Beholder"
A crowd gathered at the Marshall Building’s Elaine EricksonGallery on one Saturday afternoon in January. They waited to listen to GeorgeSanquist and Yong-ran Zhu discuss their silver gelatin prints in the exhibition“Eye of the Beholder.”Ow.. more
Jan 30, 2013 12:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Classic Hands-on Photography
Photography was traditionally defined by an artist cloistered in a dark room filled with tins of chemicals used to develop a picture on pure white paper. Twenty-first century technology moved the medium into the digital age more
Dec 19, 2012 3:52 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Rumors of secret psychic warfare projects are the basis for The Men Who Stare at Goats. An often-broad comedy spoofing everything from men’s movement nostrums to ecological good sense, and anything with a whiff of hippie idealism or New Age... more
Nov 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee