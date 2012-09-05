RSS

Young Auditorium

  As The Peninsula Players look to open their production of Lombardi just days before the beginning of the NFL season, an entirely different Vince Lombardi looks to come to Whitewater next month. John Pinero's impression of the legendary coach .. more

Sep 5, 2012 3:49 AM Theater

 The Missoula Children’s Theatre has a reasonably long history of doing kid’s shows on the road. Rather than touring with children for the performances, the group auditions from local talent that comes to audition. Kids get a chance to act with.. more

Feb 28, 2012 6:14 PM Theater

blogimage17769.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is going on a road trip to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The love affair between the MSO and UW-Whitewater, in which the orchestra provides outstanding classical music outside its usual haunts, goe... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

 Bo Johnson and Lee Becker are a couple of talented stage performers. The fact that they’ve been able to make fairly good money performing as musical deer hunters would strike a few people as being kind of strange. But actually, it’s a really i.. more

Oct 20, 2011 11:43 AM Theater

 The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read campaign is looking to, restore reading to the center of American culture. Okaythats a pretty ambitious goal for a single project, but its a noble one. As a part of the NEAs Big Read, UW-White.. more

Apr 1, 2011 11:53 AM Theater

As March begins, the National Touring production of the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof makes it through Wisconsin for it’s only two engagements prior to it’s mid-June series at the Marcus Center. March 1st, the show graces the stage of UW-.. more

Feb 28, 2011 3:41 AM Theater

The Missoula Children’s Theatre makes it to UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium at the end of the month. It will be rolling into town about 50-60 actors short of a full production. Not to worry—this is always the case. The touring theatre company’s.. more

Feb 20, 2011 12:05 PM Theater

blogimage8593.jpe

Privatizing Water Would Soak Consumers TheMilwaukee Common Council has backed off the city’s attempt to lease theMilwaukee Water Works to a private corporation as a way to generate revenue forthe cash-strapped but wat,Expresso more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage7984.jpe

After a start playing saxophone for Lenny Kravitz, then fronting the ’90s acid-jazz ensemble The Greyboy Allstars, Karl Denson hit jam-band gold with his eclectic, accessible ensemble Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. This is jazz-funk at its mo... more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7475.jpe

Alcohol fuels violence and pot does not. That's at the core of the argument in the self-ex Marijuana is Safer: ,Books more

Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage6583.jpe

Celebrating the inherent low-keyness of Tuesday nights, the Bremen Café has dedicated the day to a weekly event called Geek Night, an informal gathering where patrons play video- and board-games. Guitar Hero and Halo have been popular in re... more

May 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6404.jpe

The Rolling Stones were named after a song by bluesman Muddy Waters, who also inspired the Yardbirds. It's well known that blues music formed one of the main roots of rock 'n' roll, but the connection has rarely been covered in contemporary... more

May 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6338.jpe

Surveillance videotapes film some of the most mundane actions caught on film. They capture people doing their regular routine. These tapes only make the news or documentaries when they capture something out of the ordinary, a bank robbery, ... more

Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES