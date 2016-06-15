RSS

Young Frankenstein

The New Black Fest and playwright Dominique Morisseau have commissioned five black women playwrights to write pieces that engage in subjects of black womanhood and social perceptions of black femininity. The resulting show is Untamed: Hair Bod.. more

Jun 15, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Sushi is still widely regarded as an exotic delicacy inMilwaukee, but in 1990, when Fujiko Yamauchi began managing Koto, Milwaukee’sfirst Japanese restaurant, it was relatively unheard of. In 1993, Yamauchi moved on from Koto and took ove.. more

Jun 9, 2016 7:08 PM Around MKE

Much to the delight of movie lovers and fish fry fans, thepopular outdoor movie series PointFish Fry & a Flick will return to Discovery World for its eighth yearon Friday, August 12. Now on to the question on everyone’s mind. Which movie.. more

Jun 8, 2016 11:00 AM Around MKE

The first time I met Deb Carey she was sharing her story at thecraft beer bar, The Sugar Maple, to a crowd of people. She looked like a reallycool Grandma, but swore like a sailor. I instantly needed to get to know her.As a Wisconsinite.. more

Jun 2, 2016 4:56 PM Eat/Drink

The Village Playhouse’s One Act festival is an annual tradition that has been around for avery long time. The playhouse presents its latest this weekend as The 31st Annual Original One Act Festival for Wisconsin Playwrights makes its appea.. more

May 31, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

It’s impossibleto say exactly what music you’ll hear at the Sugar Maple on Tuesday, May 24,but it’s sure to stimulate and inspire. This installment of the improvisedmusic series Option Milwaukee features internationally renowned trombonist.. more

May 21, 2016 8:47 PM Around MKE

Microsoft Goes Quiet On Sales Numbers, Harmonix Writes Their Own Amazon Reviews, and Ubisoft Fends Off an Unwelcome Investor!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a.. more

Oct 26, 2015 3:05 PM Video Games are Dumb

Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s more

Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Brocach Irish Pub tonight screens Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy classic Young Frankenstein , an apt parody of classic, black-and-white horror films that stars Gene Wilder as the title character, a doctor who inherits his grandfather’s more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

