Young The Giant
This Week in Milwaukee Feb. 16-22
Maroon 5, Ben Folds and Young The Giant compete for your concert-going dollar this week. more
Feb 14, 2017 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 7-13
Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Young the Giant
A band of shaggy-haired Californians that looks as if it's made up entirely of H&M models, Young the Giant is one of several popular groups bringing spit-shined indie-rock to alternative-rock airwaves (their hit “My Body” sounds a lot more
Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bob Mould, The Joy Formidable, The Walkmen Will Play the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage
New-blood alt-rockers Young the Giant and AWOLNATION are among the headliners at Summerfest\'s U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. The stage will also host The Walkmen, The Joy Formidable and Bob Mould, who will play Sugar\'s landmark 1992 album <em>C.. more
Apr 24, 2012 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Soultime at the Apollo
Kevin Ramsey’s musical revue Soultime at the Apllo opens with a scene in the basement of the legendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countless African-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wa... more
Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee