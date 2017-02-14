RSS

Young The Giant

Maroon 5, Ben Folds and Young The Giant compete for your concert-going dollar this week. more

Feb 14, 2017 2:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

A band of shaggy-haired Californians that looks as if it's made up entirely of H&M models, Young the Giant is one of several popular groups bringing spit-shined indie-rock to alternative-rock airwaves (their hit “My Body” sounds a lot more

Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

New-blood alt-rockers Young the Giant and AWOLNATION are among the headliners at Summerfest\'s U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. The stage will also host The Walkmen, The Joy Formidable and Bob Mould, who will play Sugar\'s landmark 1992 album <em>C.. more

Apr 24, 2012 1:00 PM On Music

Kevin Ramsey’s musical revue Soultime at the Apllo opens with a scene in the basement of the legendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countless African-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wa... more

Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

