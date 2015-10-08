Young Holidays
Enjoy The Last of Windows-Down Weather with Bleach Athletixx's "American Made Motorcycle"
If there's a through-line connecting the handful of singles that Max Holiday's green Bleach Athletixx project has released this year, it's that each has been slightly out of time and spiritually indebted to the '80s, an era when pop was even more .. more
Oct 8, 2015 9:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Waste an Afternoon with Bleach Athletixx's Debut Single, 'California Future'
It’sbeen two and a half years since Max Holiday released his self-titled EP asYoung Holidays, a swift, four-song shot of jittery guitar-pop that seemed likethe type of thing he’d probably follow up in a couple of months, not a coupleof years. .. more
Mar 16, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Tommy Keene w/ Mike Jarvis
Tommy Keene is considered one of the finest power-pop songwriters of the 1980s, a reputation that did little to help him find commercial success. By the ’90s he was performing as a guitarist-for-hire, touring with artists like Paul more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Etiquette
In 2002, The Etiquette were nicely positioning themselves as Milwaukee’s answer to The Strokes. On the strength of Ages , a hyper-catchy EP that however accidentally coincided with the era’s rock revival, The Etiquette captured the more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee