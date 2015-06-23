Young Thug
Watch Footage of Lil Wayne Performing at the Onyx Nightclub on Monday Night
Jun 23, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Young Thug and Travis Scott @ The Rave
Two rappers with very different styles shared the same stage Friday night at the Rave. more
Mar 9, 2015 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
March 5-11
Milwaukee bands The Bang Bang, Platinum Boys and Soup Moat celebrate new releases this week. more
Mar 3, 2015 8:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Spring Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to l.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Klassik Does "Danny Glover"
Every so often a rapper surprises me. Who knew Klassik even listened to Young Thug? Specializing in cleanly produced jazz-inflicted hip-hop, the posh Milwaukee rapper is the temperamental opposite of Atlanta's manic, syrup-addled wildcard, but eve.. more
Feb 23, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
After the Deluge
After people’s lives—and their basements—have been deluged with floodwaters, nothing makes them madder than not having someone to be mad at.Kris Kristofferson wrote: “Everybody’s gotta have somebody to look down on … more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Holly Golightly Makes the Case for Stagnancy
Holly Golightly is an artist stuck in a rut, and that’s just fine with her.The U.K. garage-rock songstress introduced herself to the world in the early ’90s as a member of the Thee Headcoatees, an all-girl garage quartet assembled by Billy ... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Music Feature
Jimi Hendrix
The surprising thing about Valleys of Neptune is that it took more than 40 years for this collection of 1969 Jimi Hendrix recordings to surface. Some songs—“Stone Free,” “Fire” and “Red House”—aren’t n more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews