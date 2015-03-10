Youngblood Theatre
Four Plays in Three Days in Delafield
Mar 10, 2015 2:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Backstage Professional Wrestling Comedy
There’s a tremendous amount of appeal in Jane Martin’s dark 1990s comedy Cementville. Just looking at the stage as one enters the theater, one might not guess as much. It’s a rancid locker room, the sole setting for the comedy more
Feb 26, 2014 10:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Youngblood Brings ‘Cartoon’ to Life
Playwright Steve Yockey envisions oppression as a tyrannical child ruling her toys with an iron fist. The idea has some merit. Yockey’s story, titled Cartoon, receives a staging this month courtesy of Youngblood Theatre. more
Nov 21, 2012 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cast Change For Youngblood Show
Advanced art forum coming theatrical shows is always interesting. The poster images that a theatre company uses to sell its upcoming season are worked out well in advance of final decisions on set and costuming and such . . . and that's parti.. more
Aug 30, 2012 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Youngblood Theatre's Fall Launch Party
One of the final groups to announce its season, Youngblood Theatre is doing a couple of shows that sound really interesting in 2012-2013. It celebrates the announcement and the coming season with a launch party on Sunday, September 9th at Tran.. more
Aug 22, 2012 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
There Goes The Neighborhood
The Premise So the idea behind the play is pretty simple: You've got an artificial subdivision where all the houses look alike and all the families kind of look alike. The kids are playing this horror game on X-Box that uses GPS satellite image.. more
May 1, 2012 3:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
2 Upcoming productions of NEIGHBORHOD 3
People who should know better referred to it as being, ‘like a nifty episode of The Twilight Zone.’ (That was Variety magazine.) “Niftiness” aside, Jennifer Haley’s Neighborhood 3L Requisition of Doom has a very definite appeal. The premise is k.. more
Mar 14, 2012 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Flu Season: A Dissection
Intro: The Personal Stuff Youngblood’s latest show is about a pair of people going through inpatient therapy. They’re psychologically disjointed people. Youngblood Theatre company has a tendency to take things off center and find stages away fr.. more
Mar 2, 2012 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It's Kind of Like Theatre In A Hospital Cafeteria
There's an old hospital space on the east side. My wife was bon there. The building has recently been purchased by UWM. I’ve been to the medical complex there to visit friends on a number of different occasions for a number of different reasons... more
Feb 11, 2012 11:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Romance, Scars Pain and Love
Youngblood Theatre opened its first of two August shows last night. Rajiv Joseph’s intimate two-person romantic drama Gruesome Playground Injuries is being staged at UWM’s Kenilworth Studio Theatre, Rob Maass and Tess Cinpinski play Doug and Kay.. more
Aug 13, 2011 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
2010/2011 Year In Review: Part Four
With Soulstice Theatre opening the first show of the new season last week, Milwaukee Theatre rolls into New Year's . . . the Milwaukee Theatre year starting in August with the first new shows of the new theatre season and closes at the end of t.. more
Aug 4, 2011 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Youngblood: Two Shows In August
Hard to believe that Youngblood Theatre is now celebrating its second summer already. Founded by UWM Theatre grads, the company that debuted in July of 2009 with no less than three shows in the same month has done a total of 9 shows in total. Th.. more
Jul 26, 2011 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Apology for the Course and Outcome of Certain Events…
Youngblood Theatre brings its latest show to another non-traditional theater venue: a disused factory space on the edge of Downtown and the Third Ward. Built at the end of the 19th century, the Pritzlaff building at 143 W. St. Paul Ave... more
Jun 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Another glance at Adding Machine and Apology
June begins. The last of the formal season’s shows vanish from the stage. There are a couple of shows still onstage this weekend that I truly, truly love. That doesn’t happen too often. I see a lot of shows in any given year. (When I see Carte Bl.. more
Jun 3, 2011 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 3
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more
May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 2
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood's production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It's kind of an interesting .. more
May 25, 2011 8:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 1
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology. He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting.. more
May 24, 2011 8:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Weight of the Title
Youngblod Theatre Company recently announced its next playa two-person show by Mickle Maher featuring the devil and Dr. John Fausts (played by Michael Cotey and Rich Gillard.) As there's no opening date and, as of yet, no venue for the show (set.. more
Apr 18, 2011 11:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Returning To Winter
Adam Rapp’s drama Red Light Winter returns to the stage of the Alchemist Theatre this montha return to a production which had its run tragically cut short due to a random act of violence against a member of its cast. Staged this time in winter, .. more
Jan 27, 2011 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Return of Red Light Winter . . . In Winter
Things rarely happen as expected. And sometimes the run of a show is cut short. Youngblood Theatre’s production of Red Light Winter at the Alchemist Theatre was cut a bit short by an act of violence that shook-up things for the veteran fledgling.. more
Jan 3, 2011 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater