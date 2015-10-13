RSS

Youth Lagoon

twim_lucindawilliams_1.jpg.jpe

A busy week brings Chance the Rapper, Passion Pit, Youth Lagoon and Ringo Starr to Milwaukee. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

youth lagoon.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Youth Lagoon’s second full-length album, Wondrous Bughouse, is a psychedelic bedroom pop odyssey. Like a menacing circus soundtrack, the album layers dark, introspective lyrics atop bouncy, whims,Concert Reviews more

Sep 13, 2013 12:58 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage18309.jpe

“I didn't know it was possible for a person to throw up 10 times,” Youth Lagoon's Trevor Powers told the crowd at Turner Hall Ballroom Thursday night, apologizing for a case of food poisoning he'd picked up on the road. The 22-y more

Apr 6, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage18294.jpe

It's funny how a little bit of talent is all it takes to make even some of the most exhausted sounds feel new again. Released last year through Fat Possum Records, songwriter Trevor Powers' debut album as Youth Lagoon, The Year of Hibernati... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage18280.jpe

The Florida nonprofit 1000 Friends of Florida conducted an extensive study last decade projecting... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES