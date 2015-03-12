Youth In Revolt
'What We Do in the Shadows'
Thealarm clock rings and a hand, emerging from the coffin alongside the nightstand,probes for the off button. Out comes Viago, a bit stiff but spry for a creature379 years old. Of course, he’s a vampire, and has the cape to prove it. “Yes,nigh.. more
Mar 12, 2015 5:15 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Thirty years after the final war, solitary Eli is the ultimate survivor. Portrayed by a graying Denzel Washington, Eli possesses a rare remaining copy of the bible and carries a machete -- wielded against anyone foolish enough to try and ta... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Sixteen-year-oldNick Twisp (Michael Cera) is an aspiring novelist of decidedly mid-20th c Youth in Revolt ,Film more
Dec 18, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews