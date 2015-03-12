RSS

Youth In Revolt

ihatehollywood_whatwedointheshadows.jpg.jpe

What We Do in the Shadows / Via Facebook

Thealarm clock rings and a hand, emerging from the coffin alongside the nightstand,probes for the off button. Out comes Viago, a bit stiff but spry for a creature379 years old. Of course, he’s a vampire, and has the cape to prove it. “Yes,nigh.. more

Mar 12, 2015 5:15 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11365.jpe

Thirty years after the final war, solitary Eli is the ultimate survivor. Portrayed by a graying Denzel Washington, Eli possesses a rare remaining copy of the bible and carries a machete -- wielded against anyone foolish enough to try and ta... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage9267.jpe

Sixteen-year-oldNick Twisp (Michael Cera) is an aspiring novelist of decidedly mid-20th c Youth in Revolt ,Film more

Dec 18, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES