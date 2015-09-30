RSS

iTopia kid

Commerce moves much faster these days than it ever has. Everyone’s carrying around every catalogue imaginable in their pockets on the same devices we’re using to connect-up with each other. This heightened connectivity is going to be doing s.. more

Sep 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video more

Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

The FTC Declares Machinima’s Promotions “Deceptive,” PlayStation Turns 20, And We Dive Deep Into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think.. more

Sep 8, 2015 6:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

YouTube Takes On Twitch! Mortal Kombat Gets Kanceled! And We Discuss an Exciting New PlayStation 4 Exclusive!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text m.. more

Aug 31, 2015 3:11 PM Video Games are Dumb

Doom comes to E3, YouTube announces 60fps streaming and Crossy Road teams up with Pac-Man.AudioVideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com.Listen to the latest .. more

May 25, 2015 6:50 PM Video Games are Dumb

When the members of Walk Off The Earth finished filming the video of their cover of the Gotye hit “Somebody That I Used To Know,” the immediate feeling was anything but the excitement and anticipation more

Jan 15, 2014 2:06 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

Jamal Quezaire, aka Zaire, recently appeared on MTV's “RapFix Live”—the first Milwaukee artist to do so. He was immediately co-signed by DJ Khaled of Cash Money Records... more

Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Composer Ben Johnston is an orchestral music guru, heralded as "one of the foremost composers of microtonal music" and also “one of the best non-famous composers this country has to offer.” He has taught across the world and written more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

With their face paint, flamboyant outfits and flaming guitars, KISS branded themselves as the most theatrical rockers of the 1970s. Following a string of moderately successful records, the risky double live album Alive! brought the band the... more

Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Vincent High School graduate Capt. Calvin Fisher is a distinguished U.S. officer participating in an environmentally friendly project with Qahtan Kareem, CEO of the Alshefar Group. As the individual in charge of the Iraqi-Based Industrial Z... more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 5 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more

Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I have recently started looking around again after being asexual for a significant time. I am 30, but have never been credited for being older than 25 when someone guesses, so I very frequently find that I have a woman seven to 10 years my ... more

Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

Denver-by-way-of-Missouri folk-rock songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff and his band twice charmed Milwaukee audiences this spring, first as part of a Daytrotter tour stop at Turner Hall Ballroom, then opening for The Tallest Man on Earth at the more

Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

March was a busy month. With some 16 shows opening in April, next month isn’t looking any less busy. Working my way through the schedule, I realize that I’m going to be excessively busy this month. Suffice it to say, the people actually putting on.. more

Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Now all Microsoft needs to do is make a computer program that sings for you, too: My co-worker Justin tipped me off to this thing, predicting it'll spawn legions of dumb YouTube videos (pointing out that there are already .. more

Jan 12, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Jack Black got a little bit too into his Tenacious D act last night at the U.S. Cellular Arena, and while exposing his belly in service of comedy, the distracted actor took a nasty spill off the side of the stage. It wasn't one of those comical, C.. more

Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Vans Warped Tour @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 12 p.m. What’slargely missing from this Donkey, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

More than 70 people gathered in last Thursday’sdrizzle to protest the visit by likely GOP presidential nominee Sen. JohnMcCain. While about 1,000 people fit into the gym of Greendale’s MartinLuther High School for a town hall meeting—and more wer... more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Alterra atthe Lake 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive 223-4551 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008 1 Comments

