Jimmy Nelson Is Putting Together An All-Time Brewers Season
This past Sunday, as Jimmy Nelson was finishing up his(ultimately wasted) eight-inning gem against the Rays, Disciples of Ueckerblogger Ryan Topp asked Twitter, “Jimmy Nelson is having the best season for a #Brewersstarter since when? [Y.. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:55 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Five Recent Brewers Players More Frustrating to Watch Than Wily Peralta
Is Wily Peralta one of the top 5 all-time most frustrating Brewers? No, he's not even close. more
Apr 25, 2016 9:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle 2 Comments
Ouch! This Wasn't in the Plan
Everything seemed to come in threes for the Brewers on the trip that ended Sunday night, and most of it was bad. In three stops—St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco—there were three wins, three missed chances to take the rubber game and... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brewers 2012: Touch 'Em All?
Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
We DO Care If We Ever Get Back
Sunday, 11:55 a.m.: The Observers board the No. 90 bus for their first joint visit to Miller Park this season. With Yovani Gallardo due to pitch, the Brewers have a good chance of winning their second straight series after an 0-4 start. So ... more
Apr 14, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
.357 String Band w/ The Fatty Acids and Zebras
There’s no shortage of young bands resurrecting the sounds of American bluegrass these days, but many of them do so in the spirit of modern jam music, spinning long improvisations from the genre’s strident twang. Milwaukee’s .357 String more
Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dumb Sports Talk
It’s odd that after 25 years of frustration,the better the Milwaukee Brewers get, the louder grows the chorus ofself-styled experts second guessing their success. Brewers’General Manager Doug Melvin just completed an eye-popping deal at... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties