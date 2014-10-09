Yul Brynner
Film Noir Collection
Film noir is a style, a mood and an implicitcommentary on American society. Although French critics coined the term in the1950s, the genre was already coalescing in 1941 with the release of The MalteseFalcon . As the term suggests, the films we.. more
Oct 9, 2014 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The King and Who?
Aug 27, 2014 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Sword of the Cossacks
Taras Bulba, the novel by the great Russian author Nikolai Gogol, was turned into a 1962 Hollywood movie with Yul Brynner in the title role (and the unlikely Tony Curtis as his son). With The Conqueror (out on DVD), the Russians have their turn w.. more
Aug 23, 2011 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Raphael: The Woman With the Veil
In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil) i>. Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificentportrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus w/ Fit For Rivals and Little Saint Anything
If it were possible to mash everything on alternative radio into a doughy paste, then cook the batter in an easy bake oven for a half hour, the resulting band would probably be indistinguishable from Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. This shape more
Apr 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bastille Days
Bastille Days, the annual festival that transforms Downtown’s Cathedral Square Park into a Parisian paradise for four days, will feature some new attractions this year. Coinciding with traditional festival staples, like the French mass, the... more
Jul 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee