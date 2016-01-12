Yvonne Ochilo
Xankia Brings Vietnamese Flavor Downtown
Xankia (222 W. Wells St.) serves delectable Vietnamese sandwiches to please most pallets. You can dine in, carry out or consider letting them cater your next special event. more
Historic Development in Downtown Milwaukee
Last year one of Downtown Milwaukee’s historic buildings, the Germania (135 W. Wells St.), was purchased with an eye toward redevelopment. The Beaux-Arts building’s renovation will convert it from office building to apartment complex. more
Setting the Stage
The moment a theatrical or opera performance springs to life is magical. It happens in the twinkling of an eye. Bitter or sweet, intense or whimsical, a captivating moment is incomplete without actors... more
Milwaukee’s Fidel Finds Unity in Race, Religion and Politics
Local artist Fidel, or"Viva Fidel" as some call him, is energetic, multitalen
A Passion for Change
Milwaukee native Tyanna Clayton Mallet is making a difference as a Peace Corps volunteer i
Green Living
Lisa and Swee Sim havebeen involved in the green movement for the past 25 years. Lisa, anative of Milwaukee, is a culinary artist by trade, while Swee,originally from Singapore,is a former Wall Street financial consultant. The Sims’ passion forso... more
Don’t Miss Kwanzaa
MaulanaKarenga, who established the Kwanzaa holiday in 1966 and currentlychairs the Nati chiquangue ,A&E Feature more
