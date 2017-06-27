Zac Brown Band
Summerfest Preview: July 1, 2017
Zac Brown Band American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:30 p.m. Their sound alternates between soulful and infectious, unabashedly country yet not limited by the restraints the label puts on som,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 27, 2017 12:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
Christian Lopez Band: Pilot (Blaster Records)
Singer-guitarist Christian Lopez is fronting the Christian Lopez Band, a folksy rock group out of West Virginia that recently released its debut EP, Pilot. more
Dec 3, 2014 2:59 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Zac Brown Band Will Return to the Marcus Amphitheater
Last month Summerfest broke from its unofficial tradition of announcing country acts as the festival's first Marcus Amphitheater headliner each year when it announced Lady Gage will headline the stage, but fear not, country fans: There's certain .. more
Jan 10, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
White, Wrench, Conservatory w/ IfIHadAHiFi @ Cactus Club
Being surrounded by friends is the best way to go out, and Milwaukee’s White, Wrench, Conservatory (WWC), playing their last show five years to the date after their first gig at UW-Milwaukee’s 8th Note café, couldn’t have had a be more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews