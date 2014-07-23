Zach Braff
Wish I Was Here
Thirty-five is not the new 25 in Zach Braff’s latest turn as writer-director, Wish I Was Here. The mid-30s can be an unsettling milestone, especially if the road of life is leading to a let down.Braff stars as Aidan, a chronically unemploy... more
Jul 23, 2014 1:11 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
The New Bon Iver Song Will Not Change Your Life
Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about the new BonIver song, an original written for the upcoming Zach Braff film Wish I WasHere , is that it’s a Bon Iver song. Bon Iver has been on Justin Vernon’sbackburner for the last couple of years, as th.. more
Jun 30, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Treasures for Kids
Oneof the pleasures for parents entertaining their kids with the ScholasticStorybook Treasures DVD series are the familiar voices from film and televisionnarrating the animated shorts. The latest Scholastic release, “Robot Zot: MyFi.. more
Nov 12, 2012 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Conscience of Zach Braff
Henry (Zach Braff) is racing down a Montreal street in an American muscle car, and we can tell he\'s trouble. Not only is he using a cell phone while driving, he\'s shaving and smoking, too. Cut to Nathalie (Isabelle Blais), sulking at her baby.. more
Nov 25, 2011 1:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Paul Giamatti and the Wolf
Most actors love doing voiceovers for animated films and beyond big budget Hollywood is an industry producing smaller animated projects, often for home entertainment. Paul Giamatti is the voice of one such film, “The True Story of the 3 Little P.. more
Nov 26, 2010 1:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Most Beloved Politician
Runners-up:Mayor Tom Barrett, Sen. Herb Kohl,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Best of Milwaukee 2009
Mass Murders R Us
To understand just how twisted ournation’s gun laws are, all you have to do is look at an Internet gunsales operation in Green Bay, Wis., providing deadly weapons andaccessories to mass murderer,Taking Liberties more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow
The Milwaukee Art Museum pays tribute a largely overlooked Dutch master with its exhibit “Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow.” A contemporary of Rembrandt van Rijn, Lievens has featured as little more than a footnote beneath the name more
Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee