Zach Mclain
Insightful Family Drama with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Milwaukee Irish Arts performs a couple of dramas in rotation this weekend. It’s a particularly busy weekend in local theater. One hopes that a couple of cozy, little dramas in the Next Act Theatre space generate more than a little interest in .. more
Jan 15, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Contemporary Family Drama with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Matters between people are rarely as simple as anyone would like them to be. Even the simple matter of murder can get hopelessly complicated as is illustrated in the family drama Moment by Irish playwright Deirdre Kinahan. A mother and her two dau.. more
May 2, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alchemist Stages Aaron Kopec’s Delirious ‘Suicide Sleep’
Alchemist Theatre stages a fresh, new psychological thriller, Suicide Sleep, by Aaron Kopec. more
Oct 22, 2014 12:35 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Death of a Sales Office
Glengarry Glen Ross is the second drama by David Mamet to open in Milwaukee in just over seven days. As his relatively recent drama Race makes it to the stage at Next Act Theatre, a Mamet classic resonates through one of the smallest stages... more
Feb 7, 2014 7:38 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Money for the Dogs?
Put together a down-on-his-luck shoe salesman and a $6 million inheritance from an unknown uncle with very specific instructions in his will, and you have the makings of a screwball comedy. Add strong casting, solid more
Apr 25, 2013 4:40 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Bad Company
One of many hard-rock supergroups spawned in the ’70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sorry Cleveland
Hey, Cleveland. How ya doing, little buddy? I heard the news. It’s all over the television and newspapers. Lebron is going to Miami. Tough break, I know. It just doesn’t seem to make any sense. I mean, why would he leave the 33rd largest ci... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy