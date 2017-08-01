RSS

Zach Pietrini

The Milwaukee-based Zach Pietrini Band has partnered with local distillery Twisted Path for their Songs & Spirits Living Room Tour, which kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 5. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:34 PM Local Music

Arte Para Todos brings an incredible four-night lineup of local music to five neighborhoods, while Marc Maron and The xx prepare to return to Milwaukee. more

Apr 25, 2017 1:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The impression given by Milwaukee Americana singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini in his social-media presence is of a well-adjusted, cheerful husband and father. The release of his fifth album, Holding Onto Ghosts, evidences an ability to write ... more

Jan 24, 2017 1:45 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Zach Pietrini opens a new chapter with his latest EP, Highways and Heartache. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:42 PM Music Feature

“Life is one big transition,” Willie Stargell once said. Songwriter Zach Pietrini understands that better than most. Last summer Pietrini and his band the Broken Bones released their third album, Death and His Many Faces, an album filled... more

Apr 8, 2014 11:35 PM Local Music

