The Zach Pietrini Band Launch a Tour of Living Rooms
The Milwaukee-based Zach Pietrini Band has partnered with local distillery Twisted Path for their Songs & Spirits Living Room Tour, which kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 5. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:34 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: April 27-May 3, 2017
Arte Para Todos brings an incredible four-night lineup of local music to five neighborhoods, while Marc Maron and The xx prepare to return to Milwaukee. more
Apr 25, 2017 1:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Zach Pietrini Band: Holding Onto Ghosts
The impression given by Milwaukee Americana singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini in his social-media presence is of a well-adjusted, cheerful husband and father. The release of his fifth album, Holding Onto Ghosts, evidences an ability to write ... more
Jan 24, 2017 1:45 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Zach Pietrini Drops the Broken Bones, Finds Relative Stability
Zach Pietrini opens a new chapter with his latest EP, Highways and Heartache. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:42 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
After Transition, a New Beginning for Zach Pietrini and the Broken Bones
“Life is one big transition,” Willie Stargell once said. Songwriter Zach Pietrini understands that better than most. Last summer Pietrini and his band the Broken Bones released their third album, Death and His Many Faces, an album filled... more
Apr 8, 2014 11:35 PM Joshua Miller Local Music