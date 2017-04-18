RSS

Zach Thomas Woods

inreviewgreatex3.jpg.jpe

Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:20 PM Theater

aegateway_greatexpectations.jpg.jpe

Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more

Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM A&E Feature

12119108_10153363460823821_1670407837373686321_n.jpg.jpe

Paul Ruffolo Photography

It’s always a pleasure being able to go and review a show with my daughter Amalia. As she is only in the shadow of a half a decade old, there aren’t that many opportunities to bring her to the theater. Thankfully, First Stage has a series of k.. more

Oct 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

moon over buffalo.jpg.jpe

bestevents.us

SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more

Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Theater

theater_bigfish_jasonfassl.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Jason Fassl

Based on Daniel Wallace’s novel, First Stage’s 'Big Fish' is a wonderful musical for the whole family. more

May 11, 2015 3:30 PM Theater

curtains_moonoverbuffalo.jpg.jpe

I keep telling people that I want to see a post-modern comic-drama Ken Ludwig/David Mamet mashup Moon Over American Buffalo . While that is unlikely to ever happen, Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo continues to be quite popular. There's a production of .. more

Apr 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

Playwright/actress Liz Shipe deftly juggles action, comedy and drama with her latest. A Lady in Waiting relates a variation on the Robin Hood legend told from the perspective of a capable, independent Maid Marian and her companion, Aria more

Aug 14, 2014 5:43 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

“The play’s the thing,” says Hamlet. In the case of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), “play” becomes “plays” as the SummerStage troupe in Delafield attempts to perform the Bard’s 15 comedies, 10 more

Jul 31, 2013 1:11 AM Theater

blogimage12129.jpe

At the peak of last decade’s zombie revival, George Romero returned to his Night of the Living Dead franchise for 2005’s Land of the Dead , which he followed with two quick, lower-budget sequels: 2007’s Diary of the more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11477.jpe

When bicycles were introduced in the 19th century, they were largely condemned as hazardous fads; nevertheless, by the end of the century, bicycling had become not only a crucial mode of transportation, but also a popular pastime. That popu... more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

