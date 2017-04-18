Zach Thomas Woods
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Exceeds 'Great Expectations'
Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Fast-Paced Production of ‘Great Expectations’
Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more
Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM Keith Schubert A&E Feature
First Stage's Spookley
It’s always a pleasure being able to go and review a show with my daughter Amalia. As she is only in the shadow of a half a decade old, there aren’t that many opportunities to bring her to the theater. Thankfully, First Stage has a series of k.. more
Oct 12, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lighthearted 'Moon Over Buffalo'
SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more
Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Where Fact and Fiction Meet
Based on Daniel Wallace’s novel, First Stage’s 'Big Fish' is a wonderful musical for the whole family. more
May 11, 2015 3:30 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Auditions for 'Moon Over Buffalo'
I keep telling people that I want to see a post-modern comic-drama Ken Ludwig/David Mamet mashup Moon Over American Buffalo . While that is unlikely to ever happen, Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo continues to be quite popular. There's a production of .. more
Apr 10, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Maid Marian as Action Hero
Playwright/actress Liz Shipe deftly juggles action, comedy and drama with her latest. A Lady in Waiting relates a variation on the Robin Hood legend told from the perspective of a capable, independent Maid Marian and her companion, Aria more
Aug 14, 2014 5:43 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Fast Lesson in Shakespeare
“The play’s the thing,” says Hamlet. In the case of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), “play” becomes “plays” as the SummerStage troupe in Delafield attempts to perform the Bard’s 15 comedies, 10 more
Jul 31, 2013 1:11 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Survival of the Dead
At the peak of last decade’s zombie revival, George Romero returned to his Night of the Living Dead franchise for 2005’s Land of the Dead , which he followed with two quick, lower-budget sequels: 2007’s Diary of the more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Herlihy Sheds Light on ‘The Lost Cyclist’
When bicycles were introduced in the 19th century, they were largely condemned as hazardous fads; nevertheless, by the end of the century, bicycling had become not only a crucial mode of transportation, but also a popular pastime. That popu... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books