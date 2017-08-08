Zachary Dean
Neil Gaiman's Enchantingly Disorienting 'Coraline'
Neil Gaiman’s Coraline The Musical makes it to the small stage in enchantingly disorienting melody, thanks to Bad Example Productions at the Tenth Street Theatre. more
A Shipboard Romance in Elm Grove
Sunset Playhouse’s staging of Cole Porter’s delightful musical comedy Anything Goes is firmly planted in Porter’s energy. more
Sunset Playhouse’s endearing performance of ‘Putnam County Spelling Bee’
Sunset Playhouse stages The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee with a humble emotional immensity. A respectably varied cast warmly delivers the musical story of a few diverse kids competing fo,Theater more
Adults as Musical Kids in Elm Grove
It can be kind of uncomfortable watching grown actors pretend to play kids. Even college students playing high school students onstage can feel weird and awkward at best. At worst, it’s strange and vaguely disturbing. Next week, the Sunset P.. more
A Richly Moody ‘Addams Family’
With The Addams Family, Sunset Playhouse conjures a moody musical theater manifestation of characters best known from the ’60s TV series. Zachary Dean radiates endearing warmth in a pleasantly musical mutation of Jackie Coogan’s Uncle Feste... more
Ibsen’s Odyssey in America
Romulus Linney’s retelling of Henrik Ibsen’s classic Peer Gynt neatly drops the epic story of Self into the context of early-20th-century Appalachia. In UW-Milwaukee’s production of Gint, we are asked to consider no less than what it means ... more
Dr. Dog w/ Here We Go Magic
Philadelphia psych-rockers Dr. Dog aren’t the first band of their generation to crib from The Beatles, but over the course of five albums in the last decade, they’ve put their own, eccentric stamp on the style. Their latest album is more
