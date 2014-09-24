Zachary Pluer
Herman Astro Will Play its Last Show in October
It was only earlier this month that the '70s-devoted Milwaukee rock band Herman Astro played a release show for its latest album, Mean Gene . It turns out that show will be one of their last: This morning the group announced that it will break up .. more
Sep 24, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Herman Astro Honor Tradition with ‘Mean Gene’
Touring can be full of adventure, but for some bands after long stints on the road, touring can begin to feel more like a business obligation. It certainly began to seem that way for Milwaukee’s Herman Astro after several years of touring ... more
Sep 2, 2014 7:32 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Issue of the Week: The Revised Smoking Ban
We weren’t the only ones mystified by last week’s last-minute changes to the statewide smoking ban, scheduled to go into effect July 5. But apparently there was a giant loophole in the original bill that now, hopefully, has been closed to a... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments