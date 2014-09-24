RSS

Zachary Pluer

herman astro.jpg.jpe

It was only earlier this month that the '70s-devoted Milwaukee rock band Herman Astro played a release show for its latest album, Mean Gene . It turns out that show will be one of their last: This morning the group announced that it will break up .. more

Sep 24, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Touring can be full of adventure, but for some bands after long stints on the road, touring can begin to feel more like a business obligation. It certainly began to seem that way for Milwaukee’s Herman Astro after several years of touring ... more

Sep 2, 2014 7:32 PM Local Music

We weren’t the only ones mystified by last week’s last-minute changes to the statewide smoking ban, scheduled to go into effect July 5. But apparently there was a giant loophole in the original bill that now, hopefully, has been closed to a... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES