This past Sunday, as Jimmy Nelson was finishing up his(ultimately wasted) eight-inning gem against the Rays, Disciples of Ueckerblogger Ryan Topp asked Twitter, “Jimmy Nelson is having the best season for a #Brewersstarter since when? [Y.. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:55 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

In a single trip, the Brewers' 2012 goal went from contending to rebuilding. The horrendous 0-6 stretch in Cincinnati and Philadelphia plunged them out of the playoff hunt and guaranteed pitching ace Zack Greinke's early departure... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

The great Gene Pitney sang it best in the '60s: “It hurts to be in love.” Especially, as any sports fan knows, when the object of devotion is a team that's struggling. The Brewers, though battered and bruised... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Everything seemed to come in threes for the Brewers on the trip that ended Sunday night, and most of it was bad. In three stops—St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco—there were three wins, three missed chances to take the rubber game and... more

May 10, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Sure, it wasn't great that the Brewers lost their opening series to the team that ended their 2011 season... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Even during a winter that's been far from bitter, the words sound so sweet: “Pitchers and catchers report...” When the Brewers start gathering in Arizona this weekend, they'll have plenty of reasons to be confident: the experience.. more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Three years ago the Brewers reached the playoffs thanks to the bold trade that gave them a three-month “rental” of pitching ace CC Sabathia. Last week general manager Doug Melvin went for a short-term jackpot again, acquiring star closer... more

Jul 20, 2011 12:00 AM More Sports

