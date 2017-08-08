Zack Greinke
Jimmy Nelson Is Putting Together An All-Time Brewers Season
This past Sunday, as Jimmy Nelson was finishing up his(ultimately wasted) eight-inning gem against the Rays, Disciples of Ueckerblogger Ryan Topp asked Twitter, “Jimmy Nelson is having the best season for a #Brewersstarter since when? [Y.. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:55 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
For Two Brief Shining Moments...
In a single trip, the Brewers' 2012 goal went from contending to rebuilding. The horrendous 0-6 stretch in Cincinnati and Philadelphia plunged them out of the playoff hunt and guaranteed pitching ace Zack Greinke's early departure... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Rough Road From Start to Fermisht
The great Gene Pitney sang it best in the '60s: “It hurts to be in love.” Especially, as any sports fan knows, when the object of devotion is a team that's struggling. The Brewers, though battered and bruised... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Ouch! This Wasn't in the Plan
Everything seemed to come in threes for the Brewers on the trip that ended Sunday night, and most of it was bad. In three stops—St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco—there were three wins, three missed chances to take the rubber game and... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Innocent Bystanders Want to Know
Sure, it wasn't great that the Brewers lost their opening series to the team that ended their 2011 season... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brewers 2012: Touch 'Em All?
Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
No Reason to Suspend 2012 Hopes
Even during a winter that's been far from bitter, the words sound so sweet: “Pitchers and catchers report...” When the Brewers start gathering in Arizona this weekend, they'll have plenty of reasons to be confident: the experience.. more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Break Out the Rose-Colored K-Shades
Three years ago the Brewers reached the playoffs thanks to the bold trade that gave them a three-month “rental” of pitching ace CC Sabathia. Last week general manager Doug Melvin went for a short-term jackpot again, acquiring star closer... more
Jul 20, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
.357 String Band w/ The Fatty Acids and Zebras
There’s no shortage of young bands resurrecting the sounds of American bluegrass these days, but many of them do so in the spirit of modern jam music, spinning long improvisations from the genre’s strident twang. Milwaukee’s .357 String more
Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee