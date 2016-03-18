RSS

Zak'S Cafã©

bloodymary.jpg.jpe

Todd Lazarski discusses nine of Milwaukee’s best Bloody Marys at Sobelman’s Pub and Grill, Engine Company 3, County Clare Inn & Pub, Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar, Café Centraal, Café Hollander, Café Barvaria, Café Benelux, Rustico, Oscar’s Pu... more

Mar 18, 2016 9:22 AM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

dsc_0111.jpg.jpe

Though café is part of its name, Zak’s Café is also a full-service restaurant/bar and a hidden treasure when it comes to evening dining. This two-story venue is cozy and welcoming, with mahogany and green hues back-dropped by Cream City Bri... more

Jun 3, 2014 12:34 AM Dining Preview

Aug 27, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

122464187148fe8d4f84b7b.jpg.jpe

Thursday, Oct. 23 The Roots w/ Gym Class Heroes and Estelle @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Afteryears of being a non-threatening gateway group for green hip-hoplisteners who were c,None more

Oct 23, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES