Zebras
A New Home for Howl Street, Bay View’s Busiest Recording Studio
There are few people as important to the health of Milwaukee’s vibrant music scene as Shane Hochstetler. For the past five years, Hochstetler’s Howl Street Recordings studio has recorded a wide assortment of artists, helping such acts as Ju... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:26 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 24-30
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have come a long way since the Indigo Girls’ 1987 debut Strange Fire broke into the world of mainstream pop with its hit “Closer to Fine.” The Indigo Girls have remained one of the more
Oct 23, 2013 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Zebras' Bleak State of the World
Underground rock bands have touched upon issues of violence, illness and death for ages, to the point of draining these topics of any real emotional force. Superficial discussions of the realities of life (or, in the worst of genres, an ou... more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music