Life imitates art for the Shoreline Picnic hosted by Sculpture Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 9, at O’Donnell Park (910 E. Michigan St.). At 3 p.m. the merriment moves to the Green Gallery East (1500 N. Farwell Ave.) for musical performances ... more

Sep 5, 2017 2:31 PM Visual Arts

Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more

Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Concert Reviews

WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more

May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Concert Reviews

Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more

May 23, 2017 2:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more

Jan 3, 2017 6:40 PM On Music

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Oct 4, 2016 6:56 PM On Music

As we've written before, Milwaukee doesn't have much of a recent R&B tradition. Excluding Rico Love, an expat whose ties to the city are pretty thin these days, the city has never produced a true contemporary R&B star, and for a good stretch of th.. more

Apr 26, 2016 5:00 PM On Music

Madison musician/producer Chants’ name might not ring a bell, but to most followers of the Milwaukee hip-hop scene his sound will be familiar. He produced WebsterX’s breakout single “Doomsday,” and now he’s back with another track with a differ.. more

Jul 14, 2015 6:30 PM On Music

“For the curious, life is one continuous effort after meeting,” writes Hillary Quella in her artist’s statement for The Moon Is Always the Moon. The Moon print took second place at the “Fourth Annual Midwest Juried Photo Exhibition more

Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival welcomes Santa and Mrs. Claus to Cathedral Square Park, Saturday, December 11 from 11am until 2pm, for Cocoa with the Clauses presented by Madison Medical Affiliates. With a few elves at their side, the... more

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Mamie's is hosting a Halloween Costume Party on Friday, October 29 from 8pm until close. Music provided by the Charles Walker Band (9:30pm - 1:30am). Costume contest includes a $100 prize for first. Must be registered by 10pm to be eligible... more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The stark cover of Interpol’s upcoming self-titled record illustrates the letters in the band’s name pulling away from each other and crumbling apart, an image it’s easy to read as symbolic of the state of the band, given how longtime ba more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

