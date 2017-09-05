Zed Kenzo
Shoreline Picnic Builds Community in Shadow of Sculpture
Life imitates art for the Shoreline Picnic hosted by Sculpture Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 9, at O’Donnell Park (910 E. Michigan St.). At 3 p.m. the merriment moves to the Green Gallery East (1500 N. Farwell Ave.) for musical performances ... more
Sep 5, 2017 2:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A First-Timer's Impressions of the Locust Street Festival
Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more
Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
WebsterX w/ The Milwaukee Medley @ Turner Hall Ballroom
WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more
May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: May 25-31, 2017
Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more
May 23, 2017 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Bliss & Alice, Renz Young, Zed Kenzo, Emaad
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more
Jan 3, 2017 6:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Genesis Renji, El-Shareef, Zed Kenzo, Nate Brady, Von Alexander, IshDARR
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Oct 4, 2016 6:56 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Milwaukee R&B Singer Rina's Chilled-Out New Single, "I Tried"
As we've written before, Milwaukee doesn't have much of a recent R&B tradition. Excluding Rico Love, an expat whose ties to the city are pretty thin these days, the city has never produced a true contemporary R&B star, and for a good stretch of th.. more
Apr 26, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Zed Kenzo's Cosmic Chants Collaboration, "Elixir"
Madison musician/producer Chants’ name might not ring a bell, but to most followers of the Milwaukee hip-hop scene his sound will be familiar. He produced WebsterX’s breakout single “Doomsday,” and now he’s back with another track with a differ.. more
Jul 14, 2015 6:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
CoPA’s Photography Exhibit Captures the Imagination
“For the curious, life is one continuous effort after meeting,” writes Hillary Quella in her artist’s statement for The Moon Is Always the Moon. The Moon print took second place at the “Fourth Annual Midwest Juried Photo Exhibition more
Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Cocoa with the Clauses
The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival welcomes Santa and Mrs. Claus to Cathedral Square Park, Saturday, December 11 from 11am until 2pm, for Cocoa with the Clauses presented by Madison Medical Affiliates. With a few elves at their side, the... more
Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Halloween Costume Party
Mamie's is hosting a Halloween Costume Party on Friday, October 29 from 8pm until close. Music provided by the Charles Walker Band (9:30pm - 1:30am). Costume contest includes a $100 prize for first. Must be registered by 10pm to be eligible... more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Temporary Interpol
The stark cover of Interpol’s upcoming self-titled record illustrates the letters in the band’s name pulling away from each other and crumbling apart, an image it’s easy to read as symbolic of the state of the band, given how longtime ba more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature