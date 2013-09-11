Zedd
Zedd Talks Electronic Music, ‘Clarity’ and the Art of the Album
Before he reinvented himself as the electronic producer Zedd, Anton Zaslavski spent nearly a decade in his rock/metal band Dioramic, without much to show for it. The group played a few tours and signed to a more
Sep 11, 2013 12:45 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Tiësto w/ Steve Aoki, Zedd, Rehab, Tommy Trash and Pierce Fulton
After gaining mainstream momentum with a remix of Sarah McLachlan's “Silence” in 2003, Netherlands-born DJ Tiësto has become one of electronic music's top touring draws. Since that breakthrough track, he has remixed just about a more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tiësto Will Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
<p> This one will surprise some people: Dutch electro-house artist Tiësto will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 3, Summerfest announced this morning. A star in dance circles for most of the 2000s, the DJ has increasingly made his .. more
Mar 30, 2012 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pedal Pusher Prom
Most events held by the Pedal Pusher Society have a strict no-guys policy, but tonight the women and transgender bike club opens its doors to men for its second annual Pedal Pusher Prom, a dance modeled after traditional high-school formals... more
Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee