RSS

Zeidler Center For Public Discus

bayview-tragedy.jpg.jpe

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian a,Saving Our Democracy more

May 2, 2017 3:10 PM Saving Our Democracy 1 Comments

mff2016art1.jpg.jpe

Film broughtJonathan Jackson, the Artistic and Executive Director of the Milwaukee FilmFestival, to Milwaukee in 1998. As a student of film production at UWM, Jacksonwas at the helm of the university’s Union Cinema from 2000 to 2003 where he.. more

Aug 11, 2016 11:08 PM Around MKE

A whiff of incense clung to the air from the Sunday mass held earlier that day. Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist (Nov. 21) was conceived as a spiritual event in the broadest, most inclu... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES