Zeidler Square
Milwaukee: The City of Parks
It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM Matthew J. Prigge City Guide
Newaukee to Host Night Markets This Summer
Newaukee’s Night Marketis returning this year on June 17th. The events, which are held oneWednesday a month from June through September, feature live music, food trucks,local vendors and family activities. The events go from 5-10 PM and are hel.. more
Jun 16, 2015 3:45 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee