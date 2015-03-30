Zelda
PressureCast Seventy One: 'Zelda' Skips 2015
Zelda won’t be making it’s promised 2015 release date! What does this mean for the Wii U? Twitch is hacked! Does this leave an opening for YouTube’s new streaming service?Audio Version: iTunes, Stitcher, Tune In or Direct Feed.Let us know wh.. more
Mar 30, 2015 7:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Top 10 Wii Games We Want On The eShop!
There’s a pretty good chance that you or someone you know owned a Nintendo Wii. Released in late 2006, the Wii and it’s motion controller became a worldwide phenomenon, selling more than 100 million units and becoming the third best-selling video.. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments
The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses: The Second Quest @ The Riverside Theater
There are a myriad of ways in which Nintendo’s 1986 title The Legend of Zelda broke new ground for the still-young video game industry, or art form if you prefer—combining the strategy and puzzl,Concert Reviews more
Nov 25, 2013 12:12 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
There's a Legend of Zelda Symphony, and It's Coming to the Riverside
Composer Koji Kondo couldn't have known he was creating a masterpiece when he wrote the theme to the 1986 Nintendo game The Legend of Zelda —by his account, he wrote it in one day after learning the music he had wanted to use was unavailable. None.. more
Oct 19, 2012 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Bravery
New York alternative rockers The Bravery took a turn for the serious on their second album, 2007’s The Sun and the Moon , which played like one of U2’s lofty ’80s epics and spawned the band’s biggest hit, “Believe.&rdqu more
Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Grocery: Gourmet
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009