Zelda

Zelda won’t be making it’s promised 2015 release date! What does this mean for the Wii U? Twitch is hacked! Does this leave an opening for YouTube’s new streaming service?Audio Version: iTunes, Stitcher, Tune In or Direct Feed.Let us know wh.. more

Mar 30, 2015 7:45 PM Video Games are Dumb

 There’s a pretty good chance that you or someone you know owned a Nintendo Wii. Released in late 2006, the Wii and it’s motion controller became a worldwide phenomenon, selling more than 100 million units and becoming the third best-selling video.. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:00 PM Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

There are a myriad of ways in which Nintendo’s 1986 title The Legend of Zelda broke new ground for the still-young video game industry, or art form if you prefer—combining the strategy and puzzl,Concert Reviews more

Nov 25, 2013 12:12 AM Concert Reviews

Composer Koji Kondo couldn't have known he was creating a masterpiece when he wrote the theme to the 1986 Nintendo game The Legend of Zelda —by his account, he wrote it in one day after learning the music he had wanted to use was unavailable. None.. more

Oct 19, 2012 3:30 PM On Music

New York alternative rockers The Bravery took a turn for the serious on their second album, 2007’s The Sun and the Moon , which played like one of U2’s lofty ’80s epics and spawned the band’s biggest hit, “Believe.&rdqu more

Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

