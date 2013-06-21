RSS
Zemlya
Altos Will Soundtrack a Silent Film Live at the Milwaukee Film Festival
Milwaukee Film Festival and Alverno Presents have teamed up to create a one-time performance centerpiece. The Milwaukee Film Festival, in collaboration with the Alverno Presents series, will feature a rare 35mm print of the groundbreaking Soviet .. more
Jun 21, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Andy Warhol: The Last Decade
Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more
Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
