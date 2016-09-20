RSS

As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more

Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Film

Filmed digitally on a modest budget by writer/director Vladan Nikolic, the 2010 sci-fi thriller Zenith imagines a post-apocalyptic near future where humans have been genetically altered to feel nothing but happiness—and thus more

Feb 23, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

