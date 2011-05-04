Ziegler
Radio What? Exactly, my dear Watson . . .
“A pigmy. A snake. A one-legged man and a pair of shockingly bald identical twins.” A nice tagline for what should be a really interesting live show by the Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre this weekend. Radio WHT, the vintage-style live radio comedy gro.. more
May 4, 2011 11:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Cleaning Up the Supreme Court
Anyone who has seen the headlines, watched campaign ads or read John Grisham’s novel The Appeal ,Expresso more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Badger Women headed to Frozen Four
The Badger women's hockey team will be headed to their fourth straight Frozen Four starting next Friday in Boston after a dominating quarterfinal victory over Dartmouth today.Afterward, the Dartmouth coach seemed a little stunned:“Wow, Wisconsin i.. more
Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Gentlemen's Hour on local PBS
Tyler Kroll of The Gentlemen’s Hour recently told me that the offbeat Milwaukee-based sketch comedy group will be appearing on local television. And you don’t even need cable or dish TV to be able to see them. When he told me where and when to.. more
Mar 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
WMC Already Collecting Dividends from Buying the State Court
The state Supreme Court, state Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen and the big business lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) handed Wisconsin residents a $350 million tax hike—and gave corporations a new tax break. Four jus... more
Jul 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
The Best Court Money Can Buy
The wealthiest corporations inWisconsin now have the best state Supreme Court money can buy. How are you enjoying it so far? How do you like the WisconsinSupreme Court giving a humongous $265 million tax refund to the richestcompanies in the ... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
A Corporate Court at All Costs
ButZiegler’s ethical problems followed her. She finally had to admit toher wrongdo Wisconsin State Journal ,News Features more
Mar 2, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features
State of the State
I kept watching Jim Doyle deliver the State of the State last night and kept wondering what was missing. I think I figured it out. He is not having any fun. He smiles, introduces lots of people in the audience, shakes hands, but its part of his jo.. more
Jan 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Justice Ziegler Voted Top Newsmaker of 2007
Ziegler joined the state’s highest court at the same time she’s under investig Whales Hover(ed) ,Expresso more
Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
What $4.7 Million Buys You
WMChas helped to fund Menasha’s case, andhopes that the court will rule in its fav The Californian ,Expresso more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Expresso 3 Comments
Packer Problems
Packer ProblemsOctober 15, 2007 | 09:30 AMIt may have been ugly, but the Packers managed to remain on top of the NFC North yesterday with a win over the Redskins.As ugly as the game was, I'm going to contend that 2 or 3 really poor calls made.. more
Oct 15, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports