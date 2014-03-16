RSS

Some time ago, Youngblood Theatre opened its inaugural season with like . . . 16 shows opening up in two hours or something ridiculous like that. (This is an exaggeration.) Anyway . . . one of those shows that opened for Youngblood was David's R.. more

Mar 16, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

Los Angeles-by-way-of-Madison goth visionary Nika Roza Danilova will follow up the pair of breakthrough EPs she released last year as Zola Jesus with a new LP, Conatus, on Oct. 4, but you can stream the album now on the Guardian. And by "can," I r.. more

Sep 22, 2011 5:00 PM On Music

Last year alone, fallen opera singer turned goth-pop icon Nika Roza Danilova released as Zola Jesus an EP, a split LP and two full lengths, in addition to an album with Xiu Xiu's Jamie Stewart and songwriter Freddy Ruppert as Former Ghosts. This y.. more

Jul 15, 2010 7:38 PM On Music

With some resentment, Nika Roza Danilova grew up in the wooded outskirts of rural Merrill, The Spoils ,Music Feature more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

