Zombie Frat House

Film Clips: Setp. 2
The Identical imagines an alternate reality in which both Elvis and his twin brother (who in real life was stillborn), are separated at birth and are unaware of one another’s existence. One becomes pop star Drexel Hemsley, a 1950s sensation... more
Sep 2, 2014 3:28 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Milwaukee Short Film Festival
Aug 27, 2014 10:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tito Gonzales
Tito Gonzales began performing in Cuba, singing and playing the diminutive local guitar called the tres. Somehow, he made his way to San Francisco and formed a band with fellow Cuban expatriates, Son de Cuba. Their new album is a band effor... more
Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
